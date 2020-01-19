× 1 killed, 1 seriously injured in car crash

FALLBROOK, Calif. — One person was killed in a North County car crash.

It happened around 9:18 p.m. Saturday on South Mission Road in Fallbrook. Firefighters discovered two cars with major damage from a crash with one person still trapped inside one of the car. That person was confirmed dead at the scene, according to John Choi with the North County Fire Protection District.

A second person was taken in an ambulance to Palomar Medical Center Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

South Mission Road was closed Sunday morning while officials investigated.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.