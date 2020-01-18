Police search for armed man who robbed Verizon store

SAN DIEGO — Authorities were searching Saturday for an armed man who robbed a Verizon Wireless store in the Oak Park neighborhood.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a man with a gun walked into the store located at 6348 College Grove Way at about 7:40 p.m.

The man forced the employees to move to the back of the store and began loading a garbage bag with items from the store’s safe, SDPD officials said.

Employees told police the man then left the store and jumped into a sedan that was waiting outside.

No one was injured in the robbery. The estimated value of the stolen items was not immediately known.

Police said the man was described as having dark skin and standing at about 5 feet and 9 inches tall. He weighs about 130 pounds, is believed to be in his 20s and was last seen wearing a hooded jacket with something blocking his face.

No arrests had been made as of 10 p.m. Saturday. Anyone with information on the robbery was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.