× Fourth annual Women’s March draws thousands downtown

SAN DIEGO — Thousands of people took to the streets Saturday for the fourth annual San Diego Women’s March.

The event began and ended in Waterfront Park. Many attendees marveled at the turnout.

“I’m so glad everybody was able to make it, and other people brought children,” one woman who was marching with her daughter said. “This is the first year that I’ve seen a lot of children, so that’s good to see.”

At some points the procession stretched as far as the eye could see in both directions.

“It’s really wonderful,” another woman said. “This is my second time. It makes you feel like you’re not alone with your trepidations about what’s going on in the world. It’s great.”

The 4th annual San Diego Women’s March is underway in downtown@fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/rhvvWMXIUP — Merrilee Moore (@mmooreofficial) January 18, 2020

Plenty of men were also marching among the ranks of women to show their support.

“We support women,” one male marcher said. “We all have wives, mothers, children, and so we just need to support women.”

While attendees said they were proud of the statement they made Saturday, they also noted there’s still a long journey ahead.

“We still have more to do,” one woman told FOX 5. “It’s not over.”