Escondido police search for missing woman

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — The Escondido Police Department is asking the public’s help Saturday in finding a missing woman.

Linda Hallam Brown, 67, and diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, was last seen in the area of Mission Avenue and Quince Street in Escondido at about 9:45 p.m. Friday, police said.

She was still missing as of 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

She is 5-feet 2-inches tall, 118 pounds, with dark grey shoulder- length hair and hazel eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing a black T- shirt with an F117 stealth bomber design on the front, a long-sleeve white floral shirt underneath, dark grey sweatpants and blue tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Brown’s possible location is asked to call 911 or contact Escondido police at 760-839-4722.