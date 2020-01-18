Crews fight vehicle fire in Bonsall

SAN DIEGO — Crews were working to extinguish a vehicle fire in the Bonsall area Saturday night.

North County Fire officials said around 9:10 p.m. firefighters were battling the vehicle fire along the 5500 block of Olive Hill Road.

Fire officials said those traveling nearby should expect traffic delays until crews had the fire under control.

Details regarding the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage were not immediately available.

@NorthCountyFire is on scene of a fully involved vehicle fire in the area of the 5500 block of Olive Hill Road. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/AF6LYaFl5n — North County Fire (@NorthCountyFire) January 19, 2020

Check back on this developing story for updates.