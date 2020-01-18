Crews fight vehicle fire in Bonsall

SAN DIEGO — Crews were working to extinguish a vehicle fire in the Bonsall area Saturday night.

North County Fire officials said around 9:10 p.m. firefighters were battling the vehicle fire along the 5500 block of Olive Hill Road.

Fire officials said those traveling nearby should expect traffic delays until crews had the fire under control.

Details regarding the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage were not immediately available.

Check back on this developing story for updates.

Google Map for coordinates 33.293248 by -117.238827.

