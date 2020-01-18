× 7 arrested at Mission Bay DUI checkpoint

SAN DIEGO — A DUI checkpoint in the Mission Bay area of San Diego yielded seven arrests of drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

San Diego and Chula Vista police departments conducted the checkpoint at 2600 Ingraham Street between 11:15 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday, according to SDPD Officer John Perdue.

A total of 514 vehicles passed through the checkpoint and 483 vehicles were screened, with 10 drivers evaluated, Perdue said.

Police arrested six drivers on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and one driver for driving under the influence of drugs. A total of seven vehicles were impounded, he said.

“Drivers caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, other expenses that can exceed $10,000 not to mention the embarrassment when friends and family find out,” Perdue said.