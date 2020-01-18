× 2 dead after car flies off freeway, bursts into flames

SAN DIEGO — Two people were killed Saturday morning when the vehicle they were riding in veered off a freeway offramp in Mission Valley, went over the side of the freeway and caught fire.

The crash occurred on the offramp from southbound State Route 163 to westbound Interstate 8 at 3:15 am, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Witnesses told officers the vehicle flew off the ramp, landed about 100 feet down an embankment, caught fire and ignited nearby brush.

Three men inside the were able to escape the burning vehicle, but one man remained trapped, the CHP said.

The southbound lanes of the 163 from Friars Road to the offramp to westbound Interstate 8 were closed until further notice.

Information about the victims has not yet been released.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.