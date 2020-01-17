Victim in Southcrest homicide identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A man found dead in a car has been identified by the San Diego Police Department.

Patrol officers responding to a report of a possible traffic accident Wednesday found the victim with an injury to his head sitting behind the wheel of a vehicle in the 4000 block of Boston Avenue, according to San Diego police.

Police identified him as Ismail Abouabid, 20. He had recently relocated to San Diego from Erie, Pennsylvania.

Abouabid died at the scene, and homicide detectives were called in to take charge of the investigation, Sgt. Matt Botkin said.

There have been no arrests in the case so far.

SDPD on-scene for a possible Homicide investigation in the area of 4000 Boston Avenue. Road closures will be in effect for: Southbound 40th & 41st Street from Newton Avenue to Boston Avenue & 4000 Boston Avenue (including the North Alley & Rec Ctr Foot path). pic.twitter.com/m96mVTo4aR — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) January 15, 2020

Anyone with information was asked to call the San Diego Police Department's Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.