San Diego Tourism Authority names new president/CEO

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Tourism Authority announced Friday that Julie Coker has been appointed as its president and chief executive officer.

Coker, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau, will succeed Joe Terzi, who announced his retirement last year after a decade in the role.

Daniel Kuperschmid, Tourism Authority board chairman, said the agency is excited to welcome Coker, “a recognized leader in the tourism sector with an extensive background in hospitality and CVB management.”

“Julie brings both skill and expertise along with a fresh perspective and passion for the destination that will serve the SDTA well to build on its previous successes and guide the organization into the future,” Kuperschmid said.

Coker’s duties will include direct management and strategic development to ensure effective sales, marketing and promotion of the San Diego region. She will also work with city and county officials, local and worldwide tourism industry organizations and the business community, the Tourism Authority said.

Coker has more than 30 years of hospitality industry experience, including 21 years with Hyatt Hotels, where she served as general manager for properties in Philadelphia and Chicago.

She now serves as an executive committee board member of Destinations International and the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce, and is also on the U.S. Travel Association executive committee.

According to the San Diego Tourism Authority, Terzi will work on the campaign to expand the San Diego Convention Center and on Balboa Park initiatives.