Police: Woman takes out hydrant, gets arrested after chase

SAN DIEGO — A woman trying to escape police hit a fire hydrant, hopped out of her car and ran off, but officers tracked her down and arrested her Friday morning, authorities said.

Police originally tried to pull the woman over around 3 a.m. on Churchward Street, near Imperial Avenue in the Chollas Creek area, San Diego Police Department said. The driver refused to stop, according to SDPD.

A short distance away on Euclid Avenue, the woman crashed into a fire hydrant. She got out of the car and ran off, but officers were able to find her after a brief search of the area around a nearby apartment complex, SDPD said.

The woman had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, where she was later arrested. Authorities did not immediately clarify why they originally tried to pull the woman over.