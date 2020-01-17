Police need help finding missing North County teen

SAN DIEGO — Police asked for help finding a missing San Diego teen Friday.
Emma Johnson, 15, was last seen in the Del Sur neighborhood west of 4S Ranch around 4 a.m., according to San Diego Police Department. Johnson had been on Via Montecristo near Camino Del Sur when she was last spotted.
In a tweet that shared photos of Johnson, police said she is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs roughly 110 pounds. Officials said Johnson was considered “at-risk” but did not share further details.
Anyone with information was asked to call police at 619-531-2000.
We will update this developing story as we learn more.
33.017784 -117.147153