Former Marine from Oceanside suspected of killing teen girl

FRESNO, Calif. — A 19-year-old former Marine from Oceanside has been arrested in the death of a 16-year-old girl, according to KSEE in Fresno.

Deputies arrested Codi John Slyton. He was taken to jail for a felony first-degree murder charge, where he remains in custody on a $1 million dollar bond, KSEE reports.

Authorities said Josephine Jimenez was found dead in a property in Madera County back in October.

Deputies said Slayton used various social media applications to generate and maintain communication with not only with Josephine but young girls throughout California, and possibly other regions of the United States.