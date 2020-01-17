Elderly woman’s body found in street after deadly hit-and-run

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — An elderly woman was found lying in the road Friday morning after a driver hit and killed her but never stopped.

The 81-year-old woman was found lying in the street around 2 a.m. on Descanso Avenue, just west of S. Rancho Santa Fe Road, in San Marcos.

Investigators learned that a black vehicle had been driving east on Descanso Avenue and approaching the intersection when they hit the woman, who was walking in the street. The driver sped off after the collision, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

The woman died at the scene despite efforts by deputies and Vista firefighters to save her life, officials said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the hit-and-run driver had been under the influence at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information was asked to call Deputy Michael Guerrero at 760-510-5048.