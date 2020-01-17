Crash leaves person trapped in car, shuts down highway

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters had to rescue a person trapped in the wreckage of a crash on a rural San Diego highway Friday morning.

The crash happened after 8 a.m. on state Route 67, near Peace Valley Lane in Ramona. Cal Fire said one person was trapped in their vehicle after the collision, but firefighters were able to free them by around 9 a.m.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a traffic collision in the area of Hwy 67 and Peace Valley Ln in Ramona. 1 person is trapped and Hwy 67 is blocked in the area. An air ambulance has been requested for transport.#RamonaIC pic.twitter.com/ukGckjU6BE — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) January 17, 2020

The crash and emergency response blocked traffic on SR-67 through the area, and the highway remained closed after 9:30 a.m. Check our live traffic map for updates.

Authorities originally called for an airlift, but determined it was better to rush the victim to the hospital by ground ambulance because of weather conditions, Cal Fire said.

Roads were slick across the county due to rain Friday morning, though authorities did not say whether weather was considered a factor in the Ramona crash.