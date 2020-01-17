Cold storm brings rainy morning commute

SAN DIEGO — San Diegans got a chilly, wet start to the weekend Friday morning, as a cold storm brought light rain across the county.

Check traffic conditions with our live map.

The system arrived overnight, with rain expected to last only until about midday. The precipitation will taper off from north to south, National Weather Service said.

Rainfall totals could reach up to 1 inch in the mountains and up to a quarter-inch in coastal areas and the western valleys, NWS predicted.

Snow levels had dropped to roughly 5,000 feet by Friday morning.

After two days of cooler temperatures, a slight warmup is expected Saturday.

High temperatures Friday could reach 62 degrees near the coast and inland areas, 58 in the mountains, and 67 in the deserts.