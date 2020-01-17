City workers moved from downtown building due to asbestos

SAN DIEGO — City of San Diego officials on Friday moved all employees out of a downtown building contaminated with asbestos, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Kris Michell, the city’s chief operating officer, ordered the evacuation hours after county regulators said the 19-story building at 101 Ash Street should not be occupied, according to the newspaper.

On Thursday, the county Air Pollution Control District wrote the city a demand letter stating that people should not be inside because of an asbestos violation, the Union-Tribune reported.

The newspaper reports that, in a memo to workers, Michell wrote the building is safe:

“… While the air tests confirm there are no harmful airborne risks, city leadership has decided to temporarily relocate employees from this building in an abundance of caution,” the memo stated.

It was not yet known when the building might be safe for employees to return.

The building is the former headquarters of Sempra Energy.

