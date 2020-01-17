‘Better Call Saul’ will say goodbye in 2021

PASADENA, Calif. — The “Breaking Bad” prequel “Better Call Saul” will end its six-season run in 2021, AMC announced Thursday.

The network announced Thursday it had ordered a 13-episode sixth season, which would be the series’ last. Production will begin later this year and air in 2021.

The 10-episode fifth season will begin Feb. 23, with Jimmy McGill’s (Bob Odenkirk) decision to practice law as Saul Goodman creating unexpected and profound waves of change for those in his orbit, according to AMC.

“From day one of `Better Call Saul’ my dream was to tell the complete story of our complicated and compromised hero, Jimmy McGill. Now AMC and Sony are making that dream come true,” showrunner and executive producer Peter Gould said, referring to the studio that produces the series.

“We couldn’t be more grateful to the fans and critics who are making this journey possible. Next month we start work on the sixth and final season. We’re going to do our damnedest to stick the landing.”

“Better Call Saul” has received 32 Emmy nominations, including for outstanding drama series in each of its first four seasons.

The announcement was made in connection with AMC’s portion of the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour which is being held in Pasadena.