Authorities place violent sex offender in Jacumba Hot Springs home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A convicted sex offender was released into a Jacumba Hot Springs home Friday after serving time in prison for his crimes, authorities said.

Thomas Cornwell was found guilty in 2008 of molesting children between 1990 and 2008.

He was sentenced to eight years in state prison and later committed to Coalinga State Hospital after being declared a Sexually Violent Predator or SVP, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder — pedophilic disorder, in Cornwell’s case — that makes them a danger to the public.

Cornwell later successfully petitioned for the Conditional Release Program or CONREP, which resulted in a trial that led San Diego County Superior Court Judge Albert T. Harutunian III to grant his release.

Cornwell's conditional release was approved in September.

The Department of State Hospitals proposed that Cornwell be placed at a home at 2135 McCain Valley Road, a location officials said has previously housed Sexually Violent Predators.

Sheriff's deputies and the Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement Task Force informed members of the Jacumba Hot Springs community Friday that Cornwell had been placed in the proposed home along McCain Valley Road.

Authorities said Cornwell will be supervised by Liberty Health Care as part of the terms of his conditional release.