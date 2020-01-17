2 drivers arrested after $600K of narcotics found in cars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested two men Thursday suspected of smuggling more than $600,00 of narcotics combined.

Around noon, agents stopped a 2008 maroon Honda Civic north of state Route 76. After a K-9 alerted to the car, agents searched the vehicle and found a hidden compartment containing six bundles of methamphetamine and two bundles of oxycontin containing approximately 15,000 pills. The drugs weighed 22.33 pounds and were estimated to be valued at $553,225. Agents arrested the driver, a 54-year-old man.

Around 3:15 p.m., agents stopped a 2013 white BMW sedan near the San Onofre truck scales on Interstate 5. During a search, agents found 50 packages of methamphetamine, stashed in a black bag and a trash bag. The packages of methamphetamine weighed 49.5 pounds with an estimated street value of $94,240. Agents then arrested the 36-year-old male driver.