School told to ‘shelter in place’ during gas leak

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Students, teachers and staff at a high school in Chula Vista were told to shelter in place as authorities worked to cap a gas leak near the school, the City of Chula Vista said Thursday.

The leak was reported around noon in front of Eastlake High School in the Eastlake Greens neighborhood, according to the Chula Vista Fire Department.

Though city officials said the leak posed no immediate danger, Eastlake High School was told to shelter in place until further notice.

No evacuations were ordered, but southbound lanes of Eastlake Parkway were closed as authorities investigated the cause of the leak.

Truck 57, Engine 57, Engine 58, and B-57 on scene of a broken and blowing gas line in fromt of Eastlake H.S, no evacuations needed. Please avoid area for next two hours. pic.twitter.com/nj9qXjHPx6 — CVFD (@chulavistaFD) January 16, 2020

At about 1:30 p.m., SDG&E said officials were working to fix a 4-inch gas line. Officials said the gas line was damaged by a third party, but additional details surrounding the leak were not immediately available.

UPDATE: Our crews are on scene working to control a 4-inch broken and blowing gas line near Eastlake High School that was damaged a third party. We are working closely with @chulavistaFD to maintain safety on scene. — SDG&E (@SDGE) January 16, 2020

