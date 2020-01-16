School told to ‘shelter in place’ during gas leak

Posted 12:55 PM, January 16, 2020, by , Updated at 01:50PM, January 16, 2020

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Students, teachers and staff at a high school in Chula Vista were told to shelter in place as authorities worked to cap a gas leak near the school, the City of Chula Vista said Thursday.

The leak was reported around noon in front of Eastlake High School in the Eastlake Greens neighborhood, according to the Chula Vista Fire Department.

Though city officials said the leak posed no immediate danger, Eastlake High School was told to shelter in place until further notice.

No evacuations were ordered, but southbound lanes of Eastlake Parkway were closed as authorities investigated the cause of the leak.

At about 1:30 p.m., SDG&E said officials were working to fix a 4-inch gas line. Officials said the gas line was damaged by a third party, but additional details surrounding the leak were not immediately available.

