San Diego County Fair announces 2020 concert series

DEL MAR, Calif. — The San Diego County Fair this week released a list of artists who will perform as part of its 2020 Toyota Summer Concert Series.

The concert series kicks off June 5 with a performance by The Isley Brothers. Cheap Trick, Train and Styx will be among those performing on the Corona Grandstand Stage later in June.

Scheduled concerts announced thus far include:

The Isley Brothers: June 5

TLC: June 6

Hombres G: June 7

Styx: June 10

Martina McBride: June 11

Train: June 12

The Flaming Lips: June 16

Cheap Trick: June 18

War: June 23

Los Enanitos Verdes: July 5

Tickets for the Styx concert go on sale Feb. 1. Tickets for all other scheduled shows will go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m.

This year’s San Diego County Fair will open June 5 and close July 5. The theme of this year’s event will be “Heroes Unite!”