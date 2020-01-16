Police search for man who tried to kidnap Oceanside girl

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Authorities Thursday sought a man suspected of trying to kidnap a fifth-grade girl who was walking to school in Oceanside.

The girl was on her way to Laurel Elementary School when she saw a man standing next to a dark-gray or black vehicle with tinted windows alongside San Diego Street near Lemon Street, according to police.

“As she got closer, the man opened the passenger-side door of the SUV and grabbed her right arm,” Detective J.R. Ferrer said. “The victim pulled away, kicked at the suspect and ran to school.”

The would-be abductor then got back into the vehicle and drove off to the south.

No injuries were reported.

The girl described the man as a bald, heavyset white man with a black beard. He appeared to be in his 30s and was wearing black pants, a light-blue shirt and a black jacket, the child told police.

