Police make arrest in Rancho Bernardo homicide

SAN DIEGO -- Police on Wednesday arrested a teenager in connection with the death of a 16-year-old boy in Rancho Bernardo last year, authorities said Thursday.

The San Diego Police Department received a call about a 16-year-old white male who was injured and in the street along the 16800 block of Cresta Drive the night of March 7. Police said the victim died at the scene despite authorities' life-saving efforts.

Though police said they initially believed the death was the result of a vehicle crash, the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office later disproved that theory and the case was transferred to the SDPD's Homicide Unit.

More than 10 months later, homicide detectives said 19-year-old Angel Ramirez of Escondido was arrested on Jan. 15 and charged with the victim's murder.

Anyone with information on the death was asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.