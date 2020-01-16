Man who killed McStay family to be sentenced Friday

SAN DIEGO — Charles Ray Merritt, the man who was found guilty last year of murdering a Fallbrook family in 2010 and burying their bodies in the Mojave Desert, will be sentenced on Friday.

Joseph McStay, his wife Summer and their two sons disappeared in February 2010. Their bodies were discovered in a shallow grave in the Mojave Desert in November 2013, about 100 miles north of their Fallbrook home.

Charles Ray Merritt, a former business partner of Joseph McStay, was arrested for their murders in late 2014. Prosecutors said at the time Merritt owed Joseph McStay an estimated $42,000.

Last June, a jury recommended the death penalty after finding Merritt guilty of first-degree murder.