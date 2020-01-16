Man arrested after allegedly confronting process server with gun

SAN DIEGO — Police arrested a man outside a Pacific Beach home Thursday morning after he allegedly answered the door with a gun to greet a process server.

Authorities were called to the home on Ingraham Street, about a block north of Garnet Avenue, around 8:30 a.m. Officers were told that a man answered the door holding a firearm when someone arrived to serve legal paperwork, San Diego Police Department confirmed.

Streets were briefly blocked in the area as officers surrounded the house and told the man to come out. Eventually he emerged to speak to police and was taken into custody, though SDPD did not immediately clarify if he was expected to face charges.

The process server later told FOX 5 that the man who opened the door hadn’t even been the person he was trying to serve.

Roads reopened in the area before 9:30 a.m.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.