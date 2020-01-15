Watch Live: UCSD grad Jessica Meir ventures outside space station

SAN DEIGO — UC San Diego graduate Jessica Meir was performing a spacewalk outside the International Space Station Wednesday morning.

Meir was joined by fellow astronaut Christina Koch on the walk, which was necessary to replace batteries on solar panels on the outside of the station.

The pair were part of the first all-female spacewalk last October.

Meir earned a doctorate in marine biology from Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UCSD in 2009, according to her NASA bio. She started working with the agency in 2000 and completed astronaut candidate training in July 2015.

Meir’s background expertise is based in research on the physiology of animals in extreme environments.

