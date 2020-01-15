Suspected burglar escapes after police chase

SAN DIEGO — A driver suspected of burglary was able to escape police after a brief chase through southeast San Diego Wednesday morning.

The chase started after an early morning break-in call near Market Street in the Mount Hope neighborhood. Police spotted a suspicious car in the area and tried to pull the driver over, but they took off, San Diego Police Department said.

Officers chased the driver for a few minutes before they pulled over at 36th Street and Island Avenue and ran off. Police were not able to catch up to the suspected burglar.

Officers did not immediately provide a detailed description of the driver.