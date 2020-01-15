San Diego’s Filipino community mobilizes to help Taal volcano victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. —The Taal volcano eruption in the Philippines continues to spew lava and ash into the sky and has forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of victims.

Now, the local Filipino-American community in National City is stepping in to help.

The Filipino Press, along with other community groups, are mobilizing to raise funds, collect donations and purchase industrial-grade masks to help victims struggling to breath near the volcano.

Publisher Susan Delos Santos says she has an important paper to print this weekend to inform San Diegans about how they can help victims suffering from the Taal volcano eruption in the Philippines.

“People still want to know what is going on in the Philippines because they have families and relatives that are left back home," she said. “There’s about 200,000 Filipinos in San Diego.”

She worries about the nearly one million Filipinos near Manila forced to evacuate as ash and lava spew into the air.

“Old people, young people, like babies that actually are going to have trouble breathing,” said pharmacist Cecil Alcaraz.

She is helping to raise funds, collect donations, and purchase N95 breathing masks for the victims.

#Filipino-Americans in #NationalCity are raising funds, collecting donations & purchasing these N95 masks for the victims of the #TaalVolcano eruption in the #Philippines. Why they say they are in dire need of this particular mask. #FOX5SanDiego @ 10/11PM pic.twitter.com/rhVZvwBsYM — Liberty Zabala FOX 5 (@Liberty_Zabala) January 16, 2020

“This one is enough to filter the sulfuric acid content in the ash fall,” Alcaraz said.

Not only does she have loved ones near the volcano site, she has lived through a volcano eruption herself.

“I literally see and felt what it’s like to be in that condition,” she said. “It’s tragic. There’s no food. There’s no water. Clothes are with ashes. People are getting sick.”

She plans to hop on a flight with boxes filled with these masks to give to those in need in the Philippines.

“As a Filipino-American we have a duty to give back what’s supposed to be the basic needs of a human person,” Alcaraz said.

If you’d like to help the victims of the Taal volcano, you can drop off a donation or mask at The Filipino Press offices in National City.