Person shot in the head in Southcrest

SAN DIEGO -- One person was shot in the head in the Southcrest neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The San Diego Police Department said they were investigating a possible homicide after the shooting was reported along the 4000 block of Boston Avenue around noon.

According to the SDPD, roads closures were in effect along southbound 40th Street and southbound 41st Street between Newton Avenue and Boston Avenue. The 4000 block of Boston Avenue was also closed as authorities investigated the shooting.

The cause of the shooting was under investigation. Authorities did not immediately release a suspect description in connection with the shooting.

