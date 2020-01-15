Gas leak triggers road closures near Logan Heights

SAN DIEGO — A gas leak caused temporary road closures near the Logan Heights neighborhood Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The leak was reported around 11 a.m. along Imperial Avenue near 32nd Street.

According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, a construction crew working in the area might have struck a gas main.

Imperial Avenue between 30th Street and 32nd Street was closed as officials worked to stop the leak, the San Diego Police Department said. It was not immediately clear when the road closures were expected to be lifted.

The cause of the leak was under investigation.

Check back for updates to this developing story.