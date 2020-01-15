Gas break prompts road closures in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Road closures were in effect in Chula Vista Wednesday afternoon due to a gas break that began shortly before 2:30 p.m., officials said.

San Diego Gas & Electric officials said a forklift operator was working at a recycling business along Main Street when they struck a 3/4-inch gas steel riser at about 2:25 p.m.

SDG&E crews said they successfully capped the leak around 4:05 p.m.

The recycling business was the only location affected by the gas break, SDG&E officials said.

Crews were working to repair the break Wednesday evening and did not have an estimation on when the repairs might be completed.

Roads were closed from Broadway to westbound Main Street as crews worked to repair the break.

