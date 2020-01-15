× Aztecs become last undefeated team in nation

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State became the last standing undefeated men’s basketball team in the nation for the first time in program history after Auburn lost to Alabama Wednesday.

The Aztecs (18-0) get back on the court Saturday when they host Nevada at 5 p.m.

MAP. For the first time in program history, the Aztecs are the last standing undefeated team in the nation. #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/q0Y6UxVLVs — Aztec M. Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) January 16, 2020