Aztecs become last undefeated team in nation

Posted 8:44 PM, January 15, 2020, by , Updated at 08:55PM, January 15, 2020

San Diego State's Matt Mitchell drives to the basket next to Fresno State's Anthony Holland, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fresno, Calif., Tuesday Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State became the last standing undefeated men’s basketball team in the nation for the first time in program history after Auburn lost to Alabama Wednesday.

The Aztecs (18-0) get back on the court Saturday when they host Nevada at 5 p.m.

 

