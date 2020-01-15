9 flu deaths reported last week in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Nine flu-related deaths were reported in San Diego County last week, the County Health and Human Services Agency said Wednesday.

Before news of the additional deaths broke, 11 San Diegans had been confirmed dead by HHSA officials due to flu-related symptoms since the flu season began last July. The nine deaths confirmed Wednesday bring the county’s tally of flu-related deaths to 20.

All nine deaths were reported in individuals whose ages ranged from 45 to 88. All but one of those patients, a 57-year-old woman, had underlying medical conditions, health officials said.

The HHSA said in addition to the nine confirmed deaths there was a noticeable uptick in confirmed influenza cases throughout the county. During this same week last year, 510 flu cases were confirmed in San Diego County — a stark comparison to the 2,095 reported last week.

County health officials recommended San Diegans consider getting the flu vaccination if they haven’t already and avoid contact with those suffering from the flu or flu-like symptoms.