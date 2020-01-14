× Worker rescued after falling into water tank on ship

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters rescued a worker that fell in a ship while it was under maintenance Tuesday.

The ship, called USS Anchorage, was at BAE Systems on Belt Street in Barrio Logan when a worker fell 10 to 12 feet down into an empty water tank around 11:14 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Firefighters had to do a 50-foot vertical extrication to rescue the worker, who suffered a leg injury and was taken to UCSD Medical Center in an ambulance.

The current condition of the victim is unknown.