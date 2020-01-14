Toyota recalls 700K vehicles over fuel pump failures, crash risk

DETROIT — Toyota is recalling nearly 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause engines to stall. That can increase the risk of a crash.

The recall covers certain 2018 and 2019 Lexus vehicles in the following models:

LS 500

LC 500

RC 350

RC 300

GS 350

IS 300

ES 350

LX 570

GX 460

RX 350 models

Also included are certain 2018 and 2019 Toyota 4Runner, Camry, Highlander, Land Cruiser, Sequoia, Sienna, Tacoma, and Tundra models. Some 2019 models also are affected, including the Avalon and Corolla.

Toyota is still developing repairs. Owners will be notified by mail in mid-March.