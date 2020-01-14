Toyota recalls 700K vehicles over fuel pump failures, crash risk

Posted 10:53 AM, January 14, 2020, by

DETROIT — Toyota is recalling nearly 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause engines to stall. That can increase the risk of a crash.

The recall covers certain 2018 and 2019 Lexus vehicles in the following models:

  • LS 500
  • LC 500
  • RC 350
  • RC 300
  • GS 350
  • IS 300
  • ES 350
  • LX 570
  • GX 460
  • RX 350 models

Also included are certain 2018 and 2019 Toyota 4Runner, Camry, Highlander, Land Cruiser, Sequoia, Sienna, Tacoma, and Tundra models. Some 2019 models also are affected, including the Avalon and Corolla.

Toyota is still developing repairs. Owners will be notified by mail in mid-March.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.