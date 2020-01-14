× Netflix’s ‘You’ renewed for third season

LOS ANGELES — Set your phones to “Do Not Disturb,” Netflix’s hit psychological thriller “You” was renewed for a third season.

The series, starring Penn Badgley, is slated to release on an undetermined date in 2021, Netflix announced Tuesday morning.

That means 10 emotionally and psychologically wild, brand-new episodes from executive producers Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti, with both Badgley and season two-addition Victoria Pedretti set to reprise their roles as Joe and Love, according to the streaming service.

“You” centers on Joe Goldberg (Badgley), a dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man who goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by.

The first season captivated critics and fans, bringing the show an average rating of 8.08/10, according Rotten Tomatoes.

News of the renewal came less than three weeks after the release of Season 2, which dropped Dec. 26.