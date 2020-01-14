Motocyclist killed while lane splitting at rush hour

LA MESA, Calif. — A motorcyclist was fatally injured Tuesday when he crashed into several slow-moving cars while splitting lanes on a congested stretch of state Route 125 during morning rush hour, authorities reported.

The 31-year-old Lemon Grove man was riding to the north at high speed, traveling between vehicles amid stop-and-go traffic, when his 2013 Suzuki GW250 sideswiped a 2012 Dodge Challenger near Spring Street in La Mesa shortly before 7:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The two-wheeler then rear-ended a 2014 Toyota Corolla and crashed to the ground, hurling the helmeted rider onto the roadway, CHP public-affairs Officer Travis Garrow said.

Medics took the motorcyclist to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, where he succumbed to his injuries. His name was withheld pending family notification.

No other injuries were reported.

State law does not prohibit motorcycle riders from passing other vehicles traveling in the same direction within the same lane, a practice commonly known as lane splitting, according to the California Department of Motor Vehicles.