Marine Corps helicopter lands near freeway in North County

SAN DIEGO — A helicopter with the Marine Corps made a precautionary landing near the I-15 freeway and Highway 76 in Bonsall Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson said it happened around 3:30 p.m. when a CH-53E Super Stallion from 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing landed in a field after receiving a cockpit indicator for generator failure.

The pilots of the aircraft were conducting routine training and landed the aircraft safely. No one was hurt.

The aircraft is scheduled to return to MCAS Miramar Wednesday.