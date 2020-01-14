× FBI searches for two East County bank robbers

EL CAJON, Calif. — The FBI is asking for the help of the public finding two men suspected of robbing a bank.

It happened Friday, December 27, 2019 around 1:20 p.m. The FBI said two men entered a Citi Bank on Fletcher Parkway in El Cajon. One of the men approached a teller and made a verbal demand for money.

The robber is described as a white man, late 40s to 50s, approximately 5’9″ tall, with a slender build, dark hair and a dark handlebar mustache. He was wearing reading glasses and a camouflaged colored baseball cap, a long-sleeve blue shirt and a short sleeve red shirt over top, and boots.

The second robber stayed in the lobby of the bank. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the man in the red shirt went into the lobby to the other man and they walked away together.

The man in the lobby is described as a white man in his late 30’s, approximately 5’10” tall, with a slender build. He was wearing a navy blue baseball cap with a San Diego Chargers logo, a dark-colored zip-up jacket, jeans, and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force at (858) 320-1800.