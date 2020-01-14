× Driver suspected of fleeing deadly I-5 crash

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Authorities Tuesday released the name and photo of a man being sought on suspicion of fleeing the scene of a four-vehicle crash that killed another driver on Interstate 5 in National City last weekend.

The crash on northbound I-5, south of Mile of Cars Way, happened around 4:50 a.m. Saturday, California Highway Patrol Officer Jake Sanchez said.

A 2017 Toyota Tacoma pickup was traveling at high speed when the driver veered into the center median to pass a slower vehicle and struck a parked, unoccupied 1996 Nissan 200 coupe, Sanchez said.

The pickup overturned after hitting the Nissan, which was pushed into the side of a passing vehicle, the officer said. The truck and the Nissan came to a stop blocking several traffic lanes.

A 2003 Honda CRV then struck the Toyota, according to the CHP. The SUV’s driver, 36-year-old Luis Felipe Marin of San Ysidro, was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP investigators determined that 45-year-old Raul Brown was the last known driver of the Toyota, but attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful, Sanchez said.

Anyone with information about Brown’s whereabouts was asked to contact CHP Officer Brad Clinkscales at 858-293-6028.