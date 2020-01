SAN DIEGO — Two men carjacked a driver at gunpoint Tuesday night in the City Heights neighborhood, police said.

Around 8:15 p.m., two men stole a white Honda Civic sedan with beige wheels from the driver near Marlborough Avenue and Dwight Street, according to San Diego police.

The car was last seen heading southbound on Marlborough Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

Officers were not able to provide a description of the carjackers.