× Wrong-way driver trying to escape police causes deadly I-5 crash

SAN DIEGO — A man trying to escape police was driving the wrong way on the freeway in Carlsbad when he crashed into another car, killing himself and the other driver, California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened shortly after midnight Tuesday on northbound Interstate 5, just south of the Las Flores Drive exit.

Police said it all started nearby when Oceanside police tried to pull over a truck driver for a “minor traffic violation,” but he refused to stop. The truck drove erratically as the driver tried to escape officers, eventually entering I-5 and driving south on the northbound side, CHP said.

The truck eventually smashed into a Pontiac sedan traveling the opposite direction, and CHP said the collision killed both the man in the truck and the sedan driver. A passenger in the truck was also badly hurt and taken to the hospital, CHP said.

CHP told FOX 5 the 19-year-old driver of the Pontiac was likely a Marine, based on his plates and ID, but he would not officially be identified until his family could be notified. Authorities said the truck driver was a 42-year-old San Diego man.

Officers had stopped chasing the truck as it drove dangerously but were tracking the vehicle with a helicopter at the time of the crash. “Once you see a wrong-way driver, CHP has certain rules that we partake in, not engaging in the wrong-way activity with them,” an officer explained.

The northbound freeway was shut down in the area for several hours as CHP investigated and Caltrans cleared debris from the lanes. Drivers were diverted off I-5 at Las Flores.

Officials reopened lanes around 5:45 a.m. Check live traffic conditions for your commute here.