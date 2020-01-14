× 3 teens, 1 man arrested for smuggling meth

SAN DIEGO — U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a 14-year-old and his three companions after allegedly finding crystal meth strapped to his body.

It happened at a checkpoint along State Route 94 in Jamul Monday evening.

Agents said a silver 2006 Volkswagen Jetta approached the checkpoint with four people inside. As agents questioned the occupants, a Border Patrol dog alerted agents, U.S. Border Patrol said. The agents then sent the driver to a secondary inspection for further examination.

During a pat-down, agents detected packages around the waistline of one of the occupants. They found three bundles of methamphetamine on the teenager, agents said.

Three backpacks were discovered in the car containing 49 plastic-wrapped packages, or 50 pounds of meth, agents added.

The driver, a 34-year-old man who is a U.S. citizen, was placed under arrest along with three boys, which included a 16-year-old U.S. citizen and two Mexican citizens, ages 14 and 16.

The 54 pounds of methamphetamine discovered have an estimated street value of $102,000.

To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.