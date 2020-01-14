2 16-year-olds killed after pickup crashes into tree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKESIDE, Calif. -- Two 16-year-old boys were killed and two other teens were injured Saturday night in a crash in Lakeside, authorities said.

Around 10:45 p.m., a boy was driving three other 16-year-olds westbound on Willow Road, east of Ashwood Street and appeared to be speeding when he lost control of his pickup truck, according to California Highway Patrol. The 2003 Chevrolet Silverado veered off the road and hit a tree. The driver, whom friends identified as Justin, died at the scene.

The boy in the front passenger seat was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital with major injuries, CHP said, and was eventually taken off life support, a friend told FOX 5. Friends identified him as Issac.

Justin and Issac were from El Cajon.

The two backseat passengers, a boy and a girl from Lakeside, were taken to the hospital to be treated for moderate injuries, according to CHP.

Investigators believe only the front and right rear passengers were wearing seatbelts. It was not yet known whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

In an email to parents, the principal of El Capital High School said two of the teens involved were students and two were former students, and that grief counselors were available for students and staff.

Issac suffered serious head injuries but will be donating his organs, a friend said.

"They kept him on life support because they're going to prep for donations," said Tim Cashman, parent of a classmate. "So this kid affected a lot of people and he's going to continue to help other people and have an impact on other people's lives so it's a blessing that he's living on, I guess, in a sense."