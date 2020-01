× Water shoots into air after driver hits hydrant

SAN DIEGO — A car crashed into a fire hydrant, causing water to blast 50-feet into the air, witnesses said.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday at 2212 Fenton Parkway. The hydrant is near an apartment complex in Mission Valley.

The San Diego Police Department said the driver did not leave the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.