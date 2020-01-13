USD grad, former Navy SEAL Jonny Kim is headed to space

WASHINGTON — He has a degree from University of San Diego, he’s a Harvard Medical School graduate and he served as a Navy SEAL, but Dr. Jonny Kim still isn’t done: Now he is blasting off to space.

Kim will become the first Korean-American astronaut with NASA to embark on assignments to the International Space Station, the moon and possibly even Mars. The U.S. embassy in Seoul posted proudly about Kim’s achievements Sunday:

Congratulations! Dr. @JonnyYKim, former enlisted #NavySEAL member, math degree holder @uofsandiego, & @harvardmed alumnus, for becoming the 1st Korean-American @NASA astronaut to embark on assignments to the @Space_Station, Artemis missions to the Moon, and potentially Mars! pic.twitter.com/WbANp3aHKA — U.S. Embassy Seoul (@USEmbassySeoul) January 13, 2020

Kim was born and raised in Los Angeles by Korean-American immigrants, according to his NASA bio. After graduating Santa Monica High School in 2002, Kim enlisted in the Navy, eventually being assigned to SEAL Team Three, based in San Diego.

Kim served as a combat medic, sniper, navigator and point man on more than 100 combat operations across two deployments to the Middle East.

In 2012, he earned his bachelor’s degree in math at University of San Diego. He earned a doctorate in medicine at Harvard Medical School in 2016. He was one year into a four-year residency at Massachusetts General Hospital when he got the call that he had been selected as a NASA astronaut candidate.

Kim started his training in 2017 and graduated the program on Jan. 10, 2020. He is now awaiting his first assignment, according to NASA.