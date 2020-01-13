Rollover crash injures multiple people

Posted 1:34 PM, January 13, 2020, by , Updated at 01:37PM, January 13, 2020

It happened around 12:54 p.m. Monday on Balboa Avenue and Charger Boulevard in Clairemont. 

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters rescued multiple victims from a rollover crash.

It happened around 12:54 p.m. Monday on Balboa Avenue and Charger Boulevard in Clairemont.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash. One flipped on its side as a result of the collision, according to the San Diego Police Department.

One victim suffered a broken leg. The other victim was pinned and required extrication.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Google Map for coordinates 32.820581 by -117.167125.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.