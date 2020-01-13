× Rollover crash injures multiple people

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters rescued multiple victims from a rollover crash.

It happened around 12:54 p.m. Monday on Balboa Avenue and Charger Boulevard in Clairemont.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash. One flipped on its side as a result of the collision, according to the San Diego Police Department.

One victim suffered a broken leg. The other victim was pinned and required extrication.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.