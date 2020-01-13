Rollover crash injures multiple people
SAN DIEGO — Firefighters rescued multiple victims from a rollover crash.
It happened around 12:54 p.m. Monday on Balboa Avenue and Charger Boulevard in Clairemont.
Three vehicles were involved in the crash. One flipped on its side as a result of the collision, according to the San Diego Police Department.
One victim suffered a broken leg. The other victim was pinned and required extrication.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
32.820581 -117.167125