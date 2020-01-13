× Rancho Penasquitos man to stand trial for rape, torture of 2 women

SAN DIEGO — A Rancho Penasquitos man accused of raping a family member and a homeless woman was ordered Monday to stand trial on 19 felony counts, including forcible rape and torture, which could see him imprisoned for more than 275 years if he’s convicted.

Seyed Kaboli, 32, is accused of forcing both women to participate in non-consensual sex acts, and restraining and beating the victims during the rapes.

Kaboli faces a dozen counts relating to Jane Doe 1, the homeless victim he’s accused of raping on May 19 and 20 of 2019, and seven counts relating to his wife, Jane Doe 2, whose alleged assaults occurred on various occasions in 2016 and 2017.

Kaboli was arrested last year after Jane Doe 1 told police that she’d been held against her will and fled naked from Kaboli’s home.

She testified at a multi-day preliminary hearing that the defendant offered her a ride on a rainy day and proposed a “sugar daddy” type arrangement with her.

She agreed and they went to his residence, where she alleged she was forced to engage in sex acts while blindfolded and restrained with zipties. Jane Doe 1 testified that Kaboli ignored agreed-upon “safewords” intended for halting any unwanted sex acts, and struck her numerous times with his hands, as well as with a wooden stick.

Jane Doe 1 said that on May 20, she was allowed to excuse herself to smoke a cigarette on Kaboli’s second-story balcony, and used the opportunity to slip over the railing and leap onto a parked car below. She said that while in the nude, she went knocking on random doors in the neighborhood for help.

Kaboli was arrested the following day.

Charges related to Jane Doe 2 were filed later. Her testimony yielded similar details to Jane Doe 1, including allegations that she was restrained and beaten with a stick.

Kaboli is being held in lieu of $2 million bail and is due back in court Jan. 28 for a Superior Court arraignment.