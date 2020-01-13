Pearl Jam is coming to San Diego in 2020

SAN DIEGO — Legendary grunge band Pearl Jam will play a show in San Diego this year as part of a new tour announced Monday.
The tour, which includes an April 13 show at San Diego State’s Viejas Arena, will showcase the band’s 11th studio album, Gigaton, which will be released March 27.
The last time Pearl Jam was in town was November 2013, when they also played at the arena. Check out the set list and photos from that show on the band’s website.
Pearl Jam’s new tour has 16 dates throughout North America in March and April. The band is partnering with Ticketmaster and you can buy tickets on their website starting Thursday, Jan. 23 at 10 a.m.
Here’s the full list of 2020 tour dates:
March 18 Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
March 20 Ottawa, Canadian Tire Centre
March 22 Quebec City, Videotron Centre
March 24 Hamilton, FirstOntario Centre
March 28 Baltimore, Royal Farms Arena
March 30 New York, Madison Square Garden
April 2 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
April 4 St. Louis, Enterprise Center
April 6 Oklahoma City, Chesapeake Energy Arena
April 9 Denver, Pepsi Center
April 11 Phoenix, Gila River Arena
April 13 San Diego, Viejas Arena
April 15 & 16 Los Angeles, The Forum
April 18 & 19 Oakland, Oakland Arena