Off-duty San Diego sheriff’s deputy dies in Temecula crash

SAN DIEGO -- An off-duty San Diego County sheriff's deputy died after a crash in Temecula Saturday morning, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Matthew Creed, 32, who was most recently assigned to the Vista Detention Facility, had worked for the San Diego County Sheriff's Department as a detentions deputy for more than seven years, the department confirmed to the Union-Tribune.

Creed was driving a pickup when it crashed on De Portola Road near Calle Arboles just after 9 a.m., according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the Union-Tribune reported. Creed was thrown from the white Ford F150 when it struck the center median, flipped and caught fire.

An initial investigation indicated that the truck was traveling at "a high rate of speed" when it hit the median, Riverside authorities said, according to the Union-Tribune.

Authorities said the young children were inside the overturned pickup and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Union-Tribune.

A GoFundMe account says Creed was married and had a 4-year-old daughter, a 3-year-old son and a 9-month old son.